Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 108 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,609. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.02 and a one year high of $339.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.48.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

