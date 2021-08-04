TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Raised by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,007,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 5.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $99,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

TC Energy stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.52. 85,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,185. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

