TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Announces Earnings Results

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 103.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,897. The firm has a market cap of $743.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.09. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.