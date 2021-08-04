TCW Group Inc. Acquires 78,626 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,626 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $40,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.69. The stock had a trading volume of 560,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,537,846. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $179.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

