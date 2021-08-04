TCW Group Inc. Has $44.12 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,471 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $44,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 65,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $22.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.84. 23,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,200. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $228.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

