TCW Group Inc. Has $56.98 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,979,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $56,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 853,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,205,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.13 billion, a PE ratio of -89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

