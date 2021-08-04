TCW Group Inc. Sells 5,384 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 0.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $101,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.64. 13,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,565. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.29 and a 52-week high of $356.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

