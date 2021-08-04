TD Securities Increases Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$47.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPXWF. CIBC upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

CPXWF opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.89. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

