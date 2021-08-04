Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,745 shares of company stock worth $17,194,185. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.