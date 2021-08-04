TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMVWY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on shares of TeamViewer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TeamViewer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

