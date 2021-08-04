Tecnoglass (TGLS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $914.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 388.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGLS. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

