Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 3,091 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,826,000 after acquiring an additional 425,244 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,101,000 after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,891,000 after acquiring an additional 550,055 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,146,000 after acquiring an additional 419,716 shares during the period.

TLT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.30. 1,513,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,606,408. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

