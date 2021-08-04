Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 7,182 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 46.6% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

ET stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

