Tectonic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $585.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,963. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.53 and a 1-year high of $608.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $18,576,986 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

