Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,572. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

