Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will report sales of $26.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.41 million and the lowest is $12.90 million. Tellurian reported sales of $14.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $78.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $139.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $121.24 million, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $230.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 39,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 60,106,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,728,592. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.