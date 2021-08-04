Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Telos stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 705.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 615,058 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,270,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telos by 276.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,292 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the first quarter worth approximately $17,971,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Telos by 35.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 466,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Telos by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 440,099 shares in the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

