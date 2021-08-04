TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.62 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.66.

Shares of TSE T traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.06. 699,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.41 billion and a PE ratio of 30.79. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$22.50 and a 52-week high of C$28.30.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

