Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $3.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TPX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

NYSE:TPX opened at $42.61 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

