Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.31

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.31 and last traded at $73.34, with a volume of 7844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,221,382. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

