Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE TNC traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Tennant has a twelve month low of $57.99 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.
Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.
Tennant Company Profile
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
