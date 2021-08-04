Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.28. 87 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,959. Tennant has a 52 week low of $57.99 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Tennant alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Tennant news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.