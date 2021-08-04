Terex Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

Shares of TEX opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. Terex has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.25.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Terex by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.