Terex Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Terex has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 152,887 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Terex by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

