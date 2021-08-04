Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $709.74 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $644.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $702.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.62, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.98.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

