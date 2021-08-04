TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. 25,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,067. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $401.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.