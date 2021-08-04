TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $115.76 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TFII opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.46. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $115.78.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth $356,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

