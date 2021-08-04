TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $84.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.99, but opened at $32.27. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 19,697 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 189,490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after acquiring an additional 216,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 44,811 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

