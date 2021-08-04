The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 111.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 24,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. lowered their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

