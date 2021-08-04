The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,043 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $19,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.96.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

