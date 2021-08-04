The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,509. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. dropped their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.96.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

