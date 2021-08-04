The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.83, but opened at $29.00. The Andersons shares last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 732 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $920.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.