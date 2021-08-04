The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE AZEK remained flat at $$36.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. 8,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,346. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.89.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The AZEK by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The AZEK by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,441,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,728,000 after acquiring an additional 563,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The AZEK by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,095,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 497,805 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in The AZEK by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The AZEK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

