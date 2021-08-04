The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.70 EPS.

CLX opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.57. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.06.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

