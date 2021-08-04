The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Cut to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.
CLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Clorox from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.06.
NYSE CLX opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,684,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Clorox by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $200,453,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
