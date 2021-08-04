The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Cut to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

CLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Clorox from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

NYSE CLX opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.57.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,684,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Clorox by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $200,453,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

