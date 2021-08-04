The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.61.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.57. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

