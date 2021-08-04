The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.61.
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.57. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.
The Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
