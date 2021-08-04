The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives $61.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

