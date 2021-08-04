The ExOne (XONE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect The ExOne to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The ExOne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $366.34 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The ExOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

