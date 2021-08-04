The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,166,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

NYSE GS traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.30. 29,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.66. The company has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

