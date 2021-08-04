The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Hershey worth $29,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $179.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

