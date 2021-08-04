The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.8% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $23,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 20,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 35,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,284. The firm has a market cap of $350.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.75.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

