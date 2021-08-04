The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,013,163,000 after buying an additional 572,690 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

NYSE HD traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $331.09. The stock had a trading volume of 80,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $352.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

