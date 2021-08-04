The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s FY2022 earnings at $13.83 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

NYSE:HD opened at $331.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.75. The stock has a market cap of $352.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

