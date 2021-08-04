The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.79-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The Macerich also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.970 EPS.

Shares of MAC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 84,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,153. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.58.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.