The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.22. The Middleby reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 276.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Middleby.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIDD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $192.59. 2,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,875. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $194.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.