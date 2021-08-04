The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.03. 446,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,495. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get The ODP alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,446.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $963,635 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.