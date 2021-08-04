The Real Brokerage (REAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAX opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The Real Brokerage has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

The Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

