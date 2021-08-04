The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $325.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.39.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $295.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $213.63 and a 52-week high of $296.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.