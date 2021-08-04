The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post $245.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.80 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $123.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $883.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $891.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHYF traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. 113,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.