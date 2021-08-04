The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.18 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.The Timken also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

TKR traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,290. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The Timken has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Timken will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

